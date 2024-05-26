"People want freedom from lies and illusions of BJP," says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to talk on real issues like inflation and poverty and asserted that the people now want freedom from the "lies and illusions of Bhartiya Janata Party" (BJP). Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav targeted the BJP and said, "They (BJP) don't talk about any work. These people should talk about work, should talk about issues like unemployment, inflation and poverty. They should talk about how investment can come to Bihar, how factories can be opened up, and how migration can be stopped. The public wants freedom from their lies and illusions."

The RJD leader also criticised PM Modi for making statements regarding sending him to jail. He said, "The Prime Minister, fearing defeat, is now announcing the date of sending me to jail in election rallies. He is talking about sending that youth to jail who talks about providing employment. This is a public confession by the Prime Minister that he considers the investigation agencies his toys. He means to say that ED and CBI are his puppets." Yadav added further, "He (PM Modi) can send any opposition leader to jail in a fabricated and imaginary case whenever he wants, wherever he wants and however he wants."

Tejashwi Yadav also claimed that Narendra Modi wants to destroy the Constitution. "Does the Prime Minister want to destroy the Constitution and democracy so that anyone who does not obey him, who opposes his lies, who exposes his failures will be sent straight to jail? Is this not a direct confession by the Prime Minister to destroy the Constitution," Tejashwi said. Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to the PM, saying that Narendra Modi has said many baseless, factless and false things to the people.

Further coming down heavily on PM, Tejashwi in his letter said, "Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this?" "Today, you came to Bihar and after coming here, you said as many baseless, factless and false things as you could. Now it is not expected from you that you will keep the discussion high while keeping in mind the dignity of your post. But today you have come to the terminology of "Mujra" and "Mangalsutra". Frankly speaking, we are worried about you. Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this? You think and decide," wrote Tejashwi to PM Modi.

The development came after PM Modi at a rally in Bihar on Saturday said that he is giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, and OBC communities that till Modi is alive, he will not let them snatch away their rights. "For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly," PM Modi said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Bihar will go to the polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

