"Political discourse stooped to such a low": CR Kesavan on Kharge's 'poison' remarks on PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Kesavan on Sunday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and poison and said that never in the history of independent India has political discourse stooped to such a low. "People's blessing is with PM Modi because people have faith and trust in PM Modi's leadership. They know that PM Modi has protected dharma in the last 10 years...The Congress and the INDI alliance have been hurling extremely personal assaults at the prime minister. Never in the history of independent India has political discourse stooped to such a low. You must remember Subodh Kant Sahib of Congress saying that PM Modi will die a Hitler's death. There was a DMK's minsiter who said 'I was not a minister I would have torn into pieces. Now Kharge ji has made this remark. This not only shows the desperation that Congress and the INDI alliance are going to lose the elections. This also shows their mindsets," Kesavan told ANI.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on PM Modi as he drew parallels between the latter and poison. While addressing a press conference in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Friday, Kharge said, "Maa Ganga has called him (PM Modi). He is talking about 2047 plans... 2047 tak shaaswat bhi rahenge agar (if he stays alive till 2047). Sometimes he goes diving in sea, sometimes he takes dips in Ganga waters, sometimes he goes into caves, and sometimes he meditates alone. I don't know, maybe he will get the fruits of all this 'tapasya'."

"I believe that if you work then you get to fill your stomach. If you do good work, then the results will be good. If you commit bad things, bad results will be there. If somebody does bad things and still gets good things, that's upto them. If I say this is poison and don't touch it, and if you still insist on licking it, then what will be the result? Modi is like that," he added. Earlier in April last year, Kharge was caught in a similar row amid the high-decibel campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections. During a public rally in the state, the Congress chief likened PM Modi to a "poisonous snake", drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Kharge later issued a clarification saying his remark wasn't directed at the Prime Minister but at the BJP and its "divisive" ideology. (ANI)

