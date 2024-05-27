Spain Seeks EU Support for International Court of Justice on Israel
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced plans to request support from the other 26 European Union member states to officially back the International Court of Justice. Albares emphasized the need for Israel to respect the Court's decisions and indicated possible measures if Israel continues to oppose its rulings.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that he will ask the other 26 European Union member states to issue official backing to the International Court of Justice and take steps to ensure Israel respects its decisions.
"I am going to ask the other 26 partners to declare the backing of the International Court of Justice and its decision, and also, if Israel continues to pursue against that opinion of the Court, we would try to take the right measures to enforce that decision," he told reporters in Brussels during a joint news conference with his Irish and Norwegian counterparts.
