AI Revolution in Indian Voting: Empowering Youth and Reducing Polarization

Bangalore, India - May 27, 2024 – In a groundbreaking shift from the traditional debate surrounding AI and elections, a new study reveals the transformative potential of AI-powered decision making in fostering data-driven and moderate voting choices in India. Conducted by Policy 4.0, a leading think tank focused on creating safety with emerging technologies, this innovative research provides compelling directional insights that could reshape the democratic process, particularly for India's burgeoning young voter demographic.

Harnessing AI for Informed Voting The study titled "An AI Experiment for Augmented Democracy in India,", led by researchers Tanvi Ratna and Prabhu Pradhan, tested the ability of existing large language models (LLMs) to assist voters in making more informed and balanced decisions. The model assessed in this study was the most widely used global model, OpenAI's GPT 3.5. The study found that even with the current state of LLM models, the built-in guardrails are sufficient to accurately mimic a voter's preferences, make data-driven decisions based on quantitative criteria, and logically weight both qualitative and quantitative factors to make complex decisions aligned with a voter's political beliefs.

Key Findings: Potential to Moderate Polarization and Enhancing Data-Driven Choices The study conducted three experiments to evaluate the AI's capabilities: 1. Mimicking Voter Choice: The AI twins demonstrated a 90% accuracy rate in predicting the actual voting choices of participants based on collected parameters. This experiment highlighted AI's potential to understand and replicate voter preferences accurately.

2. Mitigating Polarization: While this study is not explicitly set up to test how the model deals with polarization, preliminary findings revealed that AI could potentially moderate extreme political views. Researchers analyzed the AI twins' confidence scores compared to the voters' and observed that AI twins showed the most deviation from high-confidence voters (assumed to be more polarized), indicating AI's potential to temper partisan biases.

3. Data-Driven Decision Making: The homo-economicus variant of the AI, which focused solely on economic data, demonstrated higher confidence in its decisions compared to the more multifaceted AI twin. This suggests that AI can provide sharper, more confident recommendations when evaluating specific, data-driven criteria.

These findings suggest that AI models could be valuable tools for enhancing democratic decision-making for Indian voters.

Relevance to India's Youth These findings are particularly relevant for India's young voters, a demographic that is increasingly influential in the country's electoral outcomes. With over 15 million first-time voters and approximately 200 million voters aged 20-29 years participating in the 2024 elections, the potential impact of AI on this group is immense. The study focused heavily on profiling voters under the age of 29 and suggests that by incorporating AI assistants, similar to those successfully implemented in Europe, India could empower its youth with the tools needed for informed and rational voting.

Tested European success stories and a call for India to experiment The success of voter advice applications in Europe, such as Wahl-O-Mat in Germany and Stemwijzer in the Netherlands, demonstrates the practical benefits of AI in enhancing voter education and engagement. These applications have guided many European voters in making informed decisions, providing clear and unbiased recommendations that help voters align their choices with their personal values and policy priorities. The study highlights the value of similar advancements for India, promoting a more transparent, efficient, and responsive democratic process.

Quotes from the Experts and Participants: ''The current landscape on AI and politics is disempowering for voters, where political players leverage AI heavily but voters do not. Our research flips the conventional narrative on AI in elections by showcasing how it could empower the Indian voter." - Tanvi Ratna, Policy 4.0. CEO and lead architect of the study ''As the first experiment involving live Indian voters, this study significantly advances our understanding of how AI could enhance democratic processes in India. While a short study, it opens the door to a wide spectrum of research in the field." - Prabhu Pradhan, AI Scholar at Policy 4.0. and lead researcher in the study "I had never considered voting to be such a multifaceted decision, as we arrive at conclusions on our decision almost subconsciously. To lay out my rationale for the AI, helped me understand many of my own underlying assumptions." - Devank Kumar Singh, 20 yr old voter from Bangalore and participant in the study "AI is revolutionizing the way we learn things. This becomes of greater significance around elections where people need accurate information to make a choice. The experiment made me believe that AI could have special significance for us Genz voters in India" - Taaha Nizam, 23 year old voter from Mumbai and participant in the study Contact Information For more information, please contact: Policy 4.0 Email: admin@policyfourpointo.com Follow Us Study: www.policyfourpointo.com LinkedIn: Tanvi Ratna and Policy 4.0. pages Twitter: @tanvi_ratna and @policy4_0 About Policy 4.0 Policy 4.0. is a pioneering Indian think tank focused on creating safety with emerging technologies and helping India transition into a safe and futuristic digital society. This study aligns with their vision by demonstrating the potential of AI to enhance electoral processes, foster informed decision-making, and reduce political polarization. The think tank develops evidence-based insights and recommendations to policymakers, technologists, and electoral stakeholders.

