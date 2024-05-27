"Rahul Baba will not even cross 40 seats; Akhilesh not even 4": Amit Shah's poll prediction

Union Minister Amit Shah predicted on Monday that when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4, the Congress will not even win more than 40 seats and the Samajwadi Party, its partner in the Opposition INDIA bloc will be reduced to only four seats. "I can say the results of June 4 from this stage in Kushinagar. Rahul Baba (Gandhi), your party (Congress) will not even cross 40 seats. And Akhilesh Yadav, no matter how sympathetically I speak, you will not even win 4 seats. The country's people have decided that for the next five years, Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister and after that, he will continue to be the Prime Minister multiple times," Shah said campaigning for Vijay Kumar Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

Shah also claimed that on the date of counting of votes, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference and pass the blame for being defeated in the Lok Sabha polls on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs). "On June 4, the victory of Prime Minister Modi led BJP and the NDA is certain. Mark my words, on June 4 at 2 pm Rahul Baba and his people will hold a press conference and state that they have lost the elections owing to EVMs," Shah said.

The Union Minister also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi saying that the brother-sister duo will be passing on the blame of defeat to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who will subsequently "lose his job". "And Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) saab, this brother-sister duo will not take the blame for their defeat but pass the blame on you and you will lose your job," Shah said.

Amit Shah said that the contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two 'Shehzaades" (royal princes), who do not have much idea about the difficulties in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Shah often refers to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav as well as Tejashwi Yadav, who are commonly regarded as political dynasties as 'Shehzades' in his polls campaigns. "This fight is between Narendra Modi who was born in an extremely backward family and took on the task of leading the country. And on the other hand, are these two Shehzades, Rahul Baba and Akhilesh (Yadav) who were born with silver spoons in their mouths and do not know about the difficulties in Purvanchal," he said.

Shah said that Rahul Gandhi cannot even bear the heat of eastern Uttar Pradesh and take trips to Bangkok and Thailand every six months. "These two Shehzades had been involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore and they do not like the weather pattern of this country. Rahul Baba takes trips to Bangkok, Thailand every six months on vacation. My brothers and sisters are here wearing gamchas (towels). They cannot tolerate the heat of Purvanchal...," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the last phase of which is scheduled on Saturday. The Congress is fighting the polls in partnership with the Samajwadi Party in the state and have a seat-sharing agreement with each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)