BJP demands arrest of BRS chief KCR in phone tapping case after ex-deputy commissioner's claims

After former-Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radhakrishna Rao alleged BRS leader KCR's involvement in a phone tapping case, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay demanded on Tuesday that former Telangana CM should be arrested at the earliest. During the 2023 assembly elections, officers in Telangana allegedly intercepted the communications of several political leaders, businessmen and Tollywood celebrities.

In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay said, "Phone tapping done under the BRS regime is worse than the Emergency. This is a violation of Constitutional and human rights. KCR's fear of the BJP is now out in the open with the tapping of BJP leaders and our followers. Radha Kishan Rao's confessions during police interrogation have confirmed my previous statements on involvement in a phone-tapping case by former CM KCR." "It is evident now that KCR wanted to fabricate the MLA poaching case as a quid pro quo to protect his own daughter, caught in the Liquor Scam. Such a shame that KCR and his gang have not even spared private conversations between couples. As someone who took an oath on the Constitution, KCR has not only betrayed the law but also has crushed the basic rights of citizens via phone tapping," Sanjay added.

The BJP MP also asserted that all the people involved in phone-tapping from the BRS need to be removed as public representatives. "Along with KCR, all those involved in phone-tapping from the BRS Party need to be prosecuted & removed as public representatives from their posts. It is imperative to also think about banning BRS membership too. Despite clear evidence, why isn't the Congress government arresting KCR? Why hasn't the main accused, Prabhakar Rao, been brought back from the USA? His arrest could reveal more facts about the corrupt practices of the BRS government. BJP demands that KCR be arrested immediately and prosecuted," Bandi Sanjay said.

Earlier the former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephone devices belonging to media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians were monitored. This was allegedly done to keep tabs on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals. KCR's BRS lost to Congress led by Revanth Reddy in the assembly elections. ANI)

