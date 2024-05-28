Left Menu

"They think they can break Punjabis like they broke Shiv Sena, NCP": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP in Punjab

Further, the AAP chief said that in the previous governments, traders and industries were fleeing from the state while in AAP's 2-year tenure, leaving Punjab has topped.

"They think they can break Punjabis like they broke Shiv Sena, NCP": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP in Punjab
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark that the Bhagwant Mann government will fall after June 4, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the BJP thinks as they broke Shiv Sena, NCP, they can break Punjabis too but they will fail. Addressing a rally here today, Kejriwal said, "They are running dictatorship in the entire country. Amit Shah said in Ludhiana that after June 4, our government will fall and Bhagwant Mann will not remain the CM. He is openly threatening the Punjab. They think that just as they broke Shiv Sena and NCP, they will break Punjabis too. Do not threaten Punjab, it will harm you."

"They (BJP) have withheld Rs 9,000 crore of Punjab's rights. Rs 5,500 crore is from the Rural Development Fund through which roads were to be built in villages. The money from the National Health Commission was to be used to build Mohalla Clinic. This is hooliganism. Politics should happen during elections," Kejriwal added. Further, the AAP chief said that in the previous governments, traders and industries were fleeing from the state while in AAP's 2-year tenure, leaving Punjab has topped.

"When other parties were in power two years ago, traders and industries were fleeing Punjab. But now leaving Punjab has stopped. Our effort is to bring back those who have left, to give an opportunity to those who are here to build their businesses and to bring foreign investment into Punjab. In the last 2 years, investment of about Rs 56,000 crore has started in Punjab, which will employ about 3 lakh youth. If such a huge investment is coming, then it means the situation has improved," Arvind Kejriwal added. He further urged the people to vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha election and make it win all 13 seats in the state.

"If we have power at the Centre, we will be able to fight on the issues of the states. Today I request you to give 13 seats of Punjab so that your rights can be brought from the Centre," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

