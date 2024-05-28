Left Menu

David Cameron Calls for Transparent IDF Investigation into Rafah Air Strikes

British foreign minister David Cameron has urged for a swift, comprehensive, and transparent investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) into the Rafah air strikes. Highlighting the distressing scenes, Cameron also called for a pause in fighting to facilitate hostage release and aid delivery, pushing for a sustainable ceasefire.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:09 IST
David Cameron Calls for Transparent IDF Investigation into Rafah Air Strikes
David Cameron
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday an investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) into the Rafah air strikes must be "swift, comprehensive and transparent", again calling for a pause in fighting.

"Deeply distressing scenes following the air strikes in Rafah this weekend. The IDF's investigation must be swift, comprehensive and transparent," Cameron said on X.

"We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024