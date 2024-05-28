David Cameron Calls for Transparent IDF Investigation into Rafah Air Strikes

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday an investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) into the Rafah air strikes must be "swift, comprehensive and transparent", again calling for a pause in fighting.

"Deeply distressing scenes following the air strikes in Rafah this weekend. The IDF's investigation must be swift, comprehensive and transparent," Cameron said on X.

"We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire."

