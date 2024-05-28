Left Menu

Did the Center Strangle BSNL/MTNL's 4G/5G Launch?

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has accused the central government of sabotaging BSNL and MTNL by preventing the launch of 4G/5G services. He highlighted a 2024 letter on monetizing surplus assets and raised questions about the timing and motives behind the government's actions, especially amid the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:49 IST
Did the Center Strangle BSNL/MTNL's 4G/5G Launch?
Arvind Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has claimed the central government did not allow the MTNL and BSNL to launch 4G/5G services, causing a huge loss of customers.

In a post on X, he tagged a letter dated May 21, 2024 of Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, to secretaries of all central government departments and chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, on monetising the surplus land and building assets of both the PSUs.

''The Union Cabinet in 2019 approved the revival plan of BSNL/MTNL which also includes monetization of its surplus land/building assets. BSNL has assets spread across the country and MTNL has properties located in Mumbai and Delhi. Most of the properties are at prime locations. The properties are offered through out-right sale to government departments, PSUs and government organisations,'' the letter said.

Sawant, the MP from Mumbai South, questioned the timing of the letter when the model code of conduct is still in force, in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the country.

''Why should he (secretary) not be questioned on what was he doing since 2019. It is nothing but strangulation of BSNL and MTNL and sabotage too,'' the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

''Under the pretext of Atmanirbhar, they did not allow BSNL/MTNL to launch 4G/5G services causing loss of customers & incur huge losses,'' he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024