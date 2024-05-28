Zelenskiy Urges Biden to Attend Ukraine Peace Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to attend an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland focused on the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskiy emphasized that Biden's presence is crucial for the meeting's success and to counteract Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. President Joe Biden should attend a planned peace summit in Switzerland on the Ukraine conflict next month to make the meeting a success, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday.
Biden's absence would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave the order to invade Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN experts condemn threats against ICC by U.S. and Israel amid Gaza conflict
Google Doodle Commemorates Israel Independence Day in Gaza Conflict and Political Strife
In Mali, Thousands Replaster Great Mosque of Djenne to Protect Against Conflict-Induced Damage
More Women Prioritize Mental Health with Counselling: Self-Development and Relationship Conflicts Emerge as Key Issues
Indian Army Veteran Killed in Gaza Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict