Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Biden to Attend Ukraine Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to attend an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland focused on the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskiy emphasized that Biden's presence is crucial for the meeting's success and to counteract Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:56 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Biden to Attend Ukraine Peace Summit
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. President Joe Biden should attend a planned peace summit in Switzerland on the Ukraine conflict next month to make the meeting a success, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

Biden's absence would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave the order to invade Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskiy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024