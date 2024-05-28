Zelenskiy Urges Biden to Attend Ukraine Peace Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden should attend a planned peace summit in Switzerland on the Ukraine conflict next month to make the meeting a success, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

Biden's absence would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave the order to invade Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskiy said.

