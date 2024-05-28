Manish Tewari Slams BJP's Decade of 'Non-Performance' in Chandigarh

The BJP did not do anything for Chandigarh's development in 10 years and failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of the Union Territory, Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged on Tuesday.

Tewari is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh on a Congress ticket.

''The BJP has done a PhD in lying in writing,'' the former Union minister said, referring to the alleged non-fulfilment of the promises the BJP made in its poll manifestos.

''When it did not fulfil the promises made to the people of Chandigarh in 2014 and 2019, how did it muster the courage to speak lies to the people of Chandigarh again?'' Tewari told reporters.

The BJP has fielded senior leader Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, replacing two-term MP Kirron Kher.

Tewari told reporters that the BJP did not fulfil even one of its 56 promises made to the people of Chandigarh in 2019, as he presented a ''56-point charge sheet'' on the the saffron party's 10 years of ''non-performance'' in Chandigarh.

''Kirron Kher had promised that it (BJP) will make a citizen's charter. I want to ask where that charter is,'' he said.

''It had promised to hold a public darbar to redress grievances of the public. Did that happen?'' he asked.

Highlighting Chandigarh's traffic problem, Tewari asked why the BJP did not opt for a metro. ''The BJP's score card is zero out of 56.'' In 10 years, the BJP did not do anything for Chandigarh's development, he alleged.

Tewari reiterated the challenge for an open debate with his BJP rival, telling him that he will wait for Tandon at 11 am on May 30 to debate and discuss the issues related to the Union Territory.

