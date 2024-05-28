New Delhi Top Stories: Politics, Tragedies, and Records

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION: ELN78 ELECTIONS-WB-2NDLD MODI **** TMC snatched rights of OBCs for appeasement politics, 'vote jihad': PM Modi Barasat/Baruipur (WB): Asserting that the Calcutta High Court has exposed the ''treachery'' of the TMC with the OBCs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for ''snatching the rights of OBC youths'' for appeasement politics and ''vote jihad''. **** ELN65 ELECTIONS-HP-LD PRIYANKA GANDHI **** PM Modi misleading people in name of religion for power: Priyanka Gandhi Una (HP): Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''anti-people'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said he is misleading people in the name of religion to remain in power. **** DEL59 DL-FIRE LDALL HOSPITAL **** Hospital fire: 'Criminal neglect', says LG ordering ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; Police to question owner's wife, staff New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive anti-corruption probe into the registration and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the wake of the deadly neonatal hospital fire in Vivek Vihar, even as the police summoned the health facility owner's wife and seven others staff members for questioning. **** ELN60 ELECTIONS-UP-RAHUL-2NDLD BANSGAON **** INDIA bloc will end 50 pc cap on reservation, protect Constitution with 'dil, jaan aur khoon': Rahul Bansgaon (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that an INDIA bloc government will end the 50 per cent cap on reservation while asserting that the alliance will protect the Constitution with ''dil, jaan aur khoon''. **** DEL49 BJP-PATNAIK-BJD **** BJP cites video to push its Pandian 'controlling' Patnaik line of attack, Odisha CM says this won't work New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday cited a video of BJD leader V K Pandian putting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech to reiterate its allegation that the former IAS officer was ''controlling'' the BJD president. **** CAL22 MZ-RAIN-LANDSLIDES **** 22 dead, several missing as rain, landslides wreak havoc in Mizoram Aizawl: At least 22 people, including 13 in a collapsed stone quarry, were killed in Mizoram on Tuesday due to landslides and incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone 'Remal', officials said. **** MDS21 KL-2ND-LD-RAINS **** Severe downpour and gusty winds hit normal life in Central and South Kerala Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: Intense downpour accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday wreaked havoc in central and south Kerala, as landslides, widespread water-logging and the destruction of houses forced several people to shift to relief camps. **** ELN85 ELECTIONS-WB-ABHISHEK **** BJP's backbone already broken, last nail in its coffin on June 1: Abhishek Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the BJP's ''backbone has already been broken'' in the previous six phases of the Lok Sabhas elections and the last nail in its coffin would be driven on June 1 when the final leg of the polls will be held. **** DEL47 CBI-2NDLD SANDESHKHALI **** Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh New Delhi: The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali on January 5, officials said on Tuesday. **** DEL50 HP-LD FOREST FIRE **** Fire engulfs forest area in Shimla; 991 incidents reported this summers Shimla/ Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 991 forest fire incidents since the onset of summers with two incidents of forest fires reported in Shimla and Hamirpur district on Tuesday, officials said. **** DEL57 DL-WEATHER **** Mercury in parts of Delhi soars to nearly 50 degrees Celsius New Delhi: The national capital saw blistering heat on Tuesday as parts of Delhi singed, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius. **** BOM26 GJ-FIRE-LD ARREST **** Fire tragedy: One more partner of Rajkot game zone arrested Ahmedabad/Rajkot: The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a devastating fire last week killed 27 persons, an official said on Tuesday. **** BOM21 MP-NURSING COLLEGES-CLOSURE **** Scam probe: MP govt orders closure of 66 nursing colleges Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the closure of 66 nursing colleges across 31 districts in accordance with the High Court order in the alleged nursing college scam being probed by the CBI. **** MDS15 TL-PHONE TAPPING-LD CONFESSION **** ''KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to arm twist BJP over ED case against daughter'' Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly wanted to use the ''BRS MLAs'' poaching case to force BJP into a compromise to get rid of the ED case against his daughter and MLC K Kavitha, according to the confession statement of a former police official arrested in connection with the phone-tapping case. **** LEGAL: LGD32 DL-COURT-2NDLD KEJRIWAL **** Excise case: Court reserves order on cognisance of ED charge sheet against Kejriwal New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved for June 4 its order on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. **** FOREIGN: FGN58 PAK-NAWAZ-VAJPAYEE **** Nawaz Sharif says Pak 'violated' agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999 Lahore: Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday admitted that Islamabad had ''violated'' an agreement with India signed by him and ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil misadventure by Gen Pervez Musharraf. **** FGN59 NEPAL-EVEREST-INDIAN-RECORD **** Indian mountaineer sets record by accomplishing double dual ascent of Mt Everest & Mt Lhotse Kathmandu: Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta has scripted history by becoming the first person to scale Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse twice in one season and the first Indian to traverse the two peaks in 11 hours and 15 minutes. **** FGN39 UN-INDIAN-PEACEKEEPER-MEDAL **** Indian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously with prestigious UN medal for sacrifice in line of duty United Nations: An Indian peacekeeper who lost his life serving under the UN flag is among over 60 military, police and civilian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously with a prestigious medal here for their service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. ****

