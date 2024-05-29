Venezuela Revokes EU Election Observers Amid Sanctions

Venezuela has revoked its invitation for the European Union to send election observers for a presidential contest in July, Elvis Amoroso, the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Tuesday. "They are not worthy people to come to this country...while they maintain sanctions," Amoroso said while reading a statement on state television.

The July vote is the first time in a decade the opposition, which boycotted the 2018 election, has participated in a presidential contest. President Nicolas Maduro of the Socialist ruling party is seeking his third term.

Maduro's government reached a deal with the opposition last year to hold elections, prompting the United States to temporarily ease oil sanctions on Venezuela. Washington then re-imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in April, saying the government had not done enough to make the electoral process fair.

