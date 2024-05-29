Left Menu

Venezuela Revokes EU Election Observers Amid Sanctions

Venezuela has withdrawn its invitation for the European Union to send election observers for the upcoming presidential contest in July. The decision, announced by National Electoral Council head Elvis Amoroso, follows continued sanctions by the EU. This marks the first opposition participation in a decade, as President Maduro seeks a third term.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 03:16 IST
Venezuela Revokes EU Election Observers Amid Sanctions

Venezuela has revoked its invitation for the European Union to send election observers for a presidential contest in July, Elvis Amoroso, the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Tuesday. "They are not worthy people to come to this country...while they maintain sanctions," Amoroso said while reading a statement on state television.

The July vote is the first time in a decade the opposition, which boycotted the 2018 election, has participated in a presidential contest. President Nicolas Maduro of the Socialist ruling party is seeking his third term.

Maduro's government reached a deal with the opposition last year to hold elections, prompting the United States to temporarily ease oil sanctions on Venezuela. Washington then re-imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in April, saying the government had not done enough to make the electoral process fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024