NDA Set for Landslide Victory Under Modi's Leadership

Ahead of the last phase of elections slated for June 1, senior BJP leader Ajay Alok on Wednesday said the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win over 400 seats.

Speaking to reporters, BJP national spokesperson Alok said, ''The last phase of the general elections is on June 1. I must say the NDA under the leadership of Modi is going to win 400 plus seats. The Congress-led 'Ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance will face a humiliating defeat in this election.'' ''This country wants Modi for the third term. He has been relentlessly working for the overall growth of the country for the last ten years. The results will be out on June 4 and we will be crossing the 400 mark. Rahul Gandhi will go for his foreign trips as no option will be left for him,'' Alok said, adding that the NDA will secure all 40 seats in Bihar and 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

''Modi's sole aim is the welfare of every person from the Dalit, backward, and socially weaker sections of society. But INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav want to give reservation on religious lines. Both have already said that if they are voted to power, they would bring amendments in the provisions of the Constitution to give reservations of OBCs and others to Muslims. They will do this because of their politics of appeasement,'' he added.

He concluded, ''India was the 11th largest economy when Modi came to power. Now, it is the fifth-largest economy in the world. We will become the third-biggest economy soon under Modi's leadership.'' Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

