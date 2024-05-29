Left Menu

Rabri Devi's Fiery Retort to Nitish Kumar's Attack on Family

RJD leader Rabri Devi responded sharply to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's criticism of her having nine children. Highlighting her family's competence, she asserted they could even run the country if needed. She also criticized PM Narendra Modi and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary amidst ongoing election campaigns.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:28 IST
RJD leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday hit back at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who has been targeting her for giving birth to nine children with husband Lalu Prasad, and said that while all of them were doing well, the JD(U) chief ''has one son whom he cannot handle''.

Her comments came in the backdrop of Kumar repeatedly mentioning her nine children at his election rallies with the remark, ''Does anyone beget so many children?'' ''Nitish Kumar has been abusing during the campaign. He also has a problem with the fact that we have nine children. He should know we have run a family as well as the state. If the need arises, we can run the country,'' Rabri Devi told PTI-Video, with indignation writ large on her face.

She also said that while all her children were doing well for themselves, Kumar ''has one son whom he cannot handle''.

The RJD leader, who has been campaigning intensively for her eldest daughter Misa Bharti, the party's candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls in the final phase, claimed ''the elections have turned around'' and the BJP-led NDA was staring at a defeat.

She also criticised PM Narendra Modi, who had recently suggested that her younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's de facto leader, could end up in jail after the elections.

''Let him send our entire family to jail. We have suffered his excesses. We are ready for more,'' said Rabri Devi, who is herself named by the Enforcement Directorate in the land for jobs scam pertaining to Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

''The prime minister has been speaking in a fashion that suits a stupid brat ('burbak ladka'). He alleges opposition wanted to rob women of their 'mangalsutras'. He claims to have been sent on earth by God,'' she added.

She also scoffed at the remark of Deputy CM and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary that top RJD leaders would flee their homes after the results of the elections were out.

''Yes, of course. We will all storm into the house of Samrat Choudhary,'' the RJD leader quipped, taunting the BJP leader who was earlier in her party and had served in her cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

