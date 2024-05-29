U.S. Pledges $50M to Boost Moldova Against Russian Interference
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $50 million aid package from the Biden administration to Moldova, aimed at strengthening the country's resilience against Russian interference, including disinformation and corruption. The announcement was made during a press conference in Chisinau with Moldova's president.
Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the Biden administration was working with the U.S. Congress to provide an additional $50 million to Moldova to advance efforts he said will help the country resist Russian interference.
Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Chisinau with Moldova's president, said the U.S. has seen extraordinary resilience from the country despite "bullying" from Russia, efforts to spread disinformation and weaponizing corruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Biden administration is planning more changes to quicken asylum processing for new migrants
Russia steps up disinformations campaign against Ukrainian president Zelenskyy: US intelligence
EU Expels 4 More Russian Broadcasters for Spreading Disinformation
"EU Silences More Russian Voices: 4 Media Outlets Banned for Spreading Disinformation"
Netanyahu to Address U.S. Congress Amid Heightened Tensions and Criticism