U.S. Pledges $50M to Boost Moldova Against Russian Interference

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $50 million aid package from the Biden administration to Moldova, aimed at strengthening the country's resilience against Russian interference, including disinformation and corruption. The announcement was made during a press conference in Chisinau with Moldova's president.

Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the Biden administration was working with the U.S. Congress to provide an additional $50 million to Moldova to advance efforts he said will help the country resist Russian interference.

Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Chisinau with Moldova's president, said the U.S. has seen extraordinary resilience from the country despite "bullying" from Russia, efforts to spread disinformation and weaponizing corruption.

