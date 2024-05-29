U.S. Pledges $50M to Boost Moldova Against Russian Interference

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the Biden administration was working with the U.S. Congress to provide an additional $50 million to Moldova to advance efforts he said will help the country resist Russian interference.

Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Chisinau with Moldova's president, said the U.S. has seen extraordinary resilience from the country despite "bullying" from Russia, efforts to spread disinformation and weaponizing corruption.

