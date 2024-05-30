Global Political Leaders' Diplomatic Engagements

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 30

** SINGAPORE - China's Defence Minister Dong Jun makes introductory visit to Singapore and attends the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD). (To June 2) ** SEOUL – Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will pay an official visit to South Korea. (To June 1)

** BAMAKO / OUAGADOUGOU – Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to visit Mali and Burkina Faso. ** BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing. – 0800 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets European Council President Charles Michel at Moncloa Palace. – 1600 GMT ** BEIJING - United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a state visit to China. (To May 31) ROME - Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will make a working visit to Italy (Final Day) CHISINAU/PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay visits to Moldova and the Czech Republic (To May 31)

BEIJING - Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo visits China. (To May 31) BEIJING - Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi will undertake an official visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. (To June 1) ATHENS - Japan's Princess Kako visits Greece for the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Greece. (To May 31) BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will pay a state visit to China (To May 31) WASHINGTON DC - Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu will visit the United States. (To June 2) BANGKOK – Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira gives a keynote speech on ESG at Bangkok Post Conference 2024. – 0630 GMT VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen hosts his outgoing Slovak counterpart, Zuzana Caputova, for a "farewell visit". – 0900 GMT

PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova in Prague ahead of an informal NATO meeting. – 0815 GMT PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in Prague. – 0945 GMT PRAGUE - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Polish, Finnish, Czech foreign ministers speak in a debate at Czech Senate. – 1130 GMT PRAGUE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala give a press conference ahead of NATO's foreign ministers meeting. – 1230 GMT PRAGUE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives keynote speech at the Conference "75 Years of NATO: How to keep it on track?". – 1300 GMT MADRID - Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo speaks at an event held by the Interamerican Development Bank in Madrid - 0900 GMT.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy and central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to speak at a business conference - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

** SEOUL - President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on a working visit to South Korea. (To June 6) ** SINGAPORE - Minister of National Defence of Canada Bill Blair will travel to Singapore. (To June 2)

** TOKYO - Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita will pay a visit to Japan. (To June 1) ** BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing.

** BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, following the China-Arab States Forum in Beijing. ** MADRID - Finland's President Alexander Stubb visits Madrid. (To June 2)

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium for meeting at White House to discuss supporting Ukraine against Russia, including efforts to use immobilized Russian assets. SINGAPORE - President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers keynote address at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asia security summit in Singapore. – 1200 GMT

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 ** ULAANBAATAR - President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Mongolia. (To June 4)

** SINGAPORE - South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik to speak at the Shangri-La security dialogue in Session 2 on the subject of "Enhancing crisis management amid rising competition" and discuss security environment on the Korean peninsula. – 0130 GMT KATHMANDU - 23rd anniversary of Nepal King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family assassinated by Crown Prince in royal family massacre.

LONDON - OPEC+ meets online to decide on output policy. INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

** SINGAPORE - Defence Ministers of Japan, the United States, and South Korea engage in a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election.

MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election. MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 4 PHNOM PENH - U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin makes an official visit to Cambodia.

CHILE – 13th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

BERLIN - International Air Show (To June 9). GLOBAL - World Environment Day. SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 69th anniversary of Memorial Day. KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to give a state of the nation address in parliament.

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 7

PORT LOUIS - Mauritius' Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy to present the 2024/25(July-June) budget to parliament. – 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 NEW YORK, U.S - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to travel to the United States for a working visit to the states of Georgia and New York. (To June 13)

CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT

KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament. BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 14 SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28 Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15

RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

