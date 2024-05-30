YSRCP's Five-Year Milestone: A New Era of Governance
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy commemorated five years of the YSRCP government and expressed confidence in forming the government again in 2024. Reflecting on the party's accomplishments, Reddy assured that good governance would continue and highlighted plans for the state's comprehensive development.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday commemorated five years of the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that his party would form the government again.
Reddy was sworn in as chief minister on May 30, 2019.
"Exactly five years ago on this day, our party (YSRCP) came to power by god's grace and people's historic judgment. Irrespective of caste, religion, region and political affiliation, it did good to every family," Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.
Exuding confidence that the YSRCP would form the government again with the ''people's blessings'' in 2024, he vowed that the same good governance will be continued.
Further, Reddy highlighted that more initiatives will be taken for the comprehensive development of the state.
In 2019, YSRCP won a landslide victory, winning 151 assembly seats while relegating rival TDP to 23 seats and the Janasena to just one.
Andhra Pradesh went to polls for the 175-member Legislative Assembly on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
