YSRCP's Five-Year Milestone: A New Era of Governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday commemorated five years of the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that his party would form the government again.

Reddy was sworn in as chief minister on May 30, 2019.

"Exactly five years ago on this day, our party (YSRCP) came to power by god's grace and people's historic judgment. Irrespective of caste, religion, region and political affiliation, it did good to every family," Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.

Exuding confidence that the YSRCP would form the government again with the ''people's blessings'' in 2024, he vowed that the same good governance will be continued.

Further, Reddy highlighted that more initiatives will be taken for the comprehensive development of the state.

In 2019, YSRCP won a landslide victory, winning 151 assembly seats while relegating rival TDP to 23 seats and the Janasena to just one.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls for the 175-member Legislative Assembly on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

