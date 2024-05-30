Left Menu

Capt Amarinder Singh writes a letter, urges people in Punjab to vote for BJP

As the last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to the people of Punjab, urging them to vote in large numbers for BJP candidates in Punjab.

30-05-2024
Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh(Photo/@capt_amarinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to the people of Punjab, urging them to vote in large numbers for BJP candidates in Punjab. Addressing the letter to the public, Capt Amarinder Singh said, "As you all are aware, I have been unwell for the past few weeks. I am writing this letter to you with an appeal and a heart full of hope for our shared vision of a prosperous and developed Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is dedicatedly and faithfully serving the nation."

In the letter, Singh asserted that the elections on June 1 are not just ordinary elections; but said that they are a decisive moment for securing children's future. "This election is about choosing a path that leads to a 'Viksit Punjab'--a developed and thriving Punjab where every citizen enjoys the benefits of progress and prosperity," the letter said. Expressing confidence in the success of the Bhartiya Janata Party, Amarinder Singh said, "With the ever-increasing support of the people, I am confident that a victory for BJP in Patiala and across Punjab is certain. I urge you all to come out in large numbers and vote for BJP candidates."

The former Punjab Chief Minister also appealed to the people to cast their vote in favour of his wife and said, "As you all know, my wife Preneet Kaur is contesting the elections in Patiala. I especially appeal to the citizens of Patiala Lok Sabha to come out in large numbers and support her by pressing the 'Kamal Nishan' (Lotus symbol)." Meanwhile, Preneet Kaur took to her official X handle and posted about her election campaign in Patiala. She said, "The overwhelming love that I got throughout my election campaign has humbled me. I'm sure that the people of Patiala Lok Sabha will come out and vote in the favour of the BJP."

Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats--Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Bhatinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozpur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Sangrur will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. In the 2019 elections, Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning eight out of 13 seats. BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal won two seats each, while Aam Aadmi Party could only win the lone seat of Sangrur. (ANI)

