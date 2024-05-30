Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi held over 100 rallies and public interaction programmes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday concluded his election campaign for the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which are scheduled for June 1, and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc is going to win the general elections. Voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories will exercise their franchise in the seventh and final phase of polling on Saturday, marking the end of about 44-day-long polling exercise.

Rahul Gandhi held more than 100 rallies and public interaction programmes like Nyay Sammelans and Nyay Manch' in Lok Sabha Polls. Earlier, the Wayanad MP shared a self-made video and thanked the Congress and INDIA bloc workers.

"Today, on the last day of campaigning, while saluting the great people of the country, I want to say with full confidence to our 'Babbar sher' workers of Congress that INDIA bloc is going to form the government. I thank all the leaders and workers of the alliance who stood without bowing down to save the Constitution and institutions of the country," Rahul Gandhi said. He further asserted that the party raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women, and the deprived despite repeated attempts of "misdirection" by the Prime Minister.

"We succeeded in fighting the elections on real issues of public concern and raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women, and the deprived despite repeated attempts of misdirection by the Prime Minister. Together, we presented to the country revolutionary guarantees that would change the lives of every section of society as an alternative vision and spread our message to every corner of the country," he said. The Wayanad MP appealed to the party workers to keep an eye on the polling booths and strong rooms.

"I appeal to all of you to keep an eye on the polling booths and strong rooms till the last moment. INDIA is going to win," Rahul Gandhi asserted. In the last phase of the elections, Rahul Gandhi was seen addressing at least two election rallies on a daily basis in Odisha and Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi's promise of 'khata khat' transfer of money into people's accounts every month also drew traction among citizens also, as visible in recent election rallies. "We are going to deposit lakhs of crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the poor in India. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, a list will be prepared of the poor people in the country... From every poor family, a woman's name will be selected... On 5th July, Rs 8,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of crores of poor women in the country... This will continue from July to August to September, October, November, December, and so on 'khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat andar'," Rahul said addressing a rally in Varanasi.

He continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of helping industrialists like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, not the poor. The Congress leader also promised that he would tear apart the Agnipath scheme and throw it in a dustbin.

"He (PM Modi) says that there will be two kinds of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. One, a normal jawan or officer whose family will get a pension, status, and will get all other facilities. The other, a poor family's son who is named Agniveer; this Agniveer will neither get the status of 'shaheed' nor will he get any pension or any other facility. The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. This is the scheme of PM Modi," he said. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also did not stay behind in terms of public outreach programmes and held over 100 public meetings.

He addressed more than 20 press conferences and gave over 50 interviews during Lok Sabha campaigning. Kharge accused the BJP of making efforts to mislead the people on religious and divisive issues in the Lok Sabha election campaigns and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches over the past 15 days "did not speak a word" on unemployment and price rise even as he mentioned "Modi" 758 times, Congress 232 times and referred to INDIA alliance 573 times.

Kharge said the election for the 18th Lok Sabha will be remembered for a long time because in this election, every citizen of the country has come together to save democracy and the Constitution, forgetting caste, creed, religion, region, gender, and language. Besides Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi led the party's campaign from the front and mounted an aggressive campaign to win the Lok Sabha polls.

The campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls ended on May 30. A total of 57 seats will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)