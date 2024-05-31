Left Menu

Chief Justice Roberts Rejects Senators' Plea for Alito Recusal

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts declined a request by Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse to meet and discuss Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recusing himself from cases connected to the 2020 election. The senators cited Alito's display of politically charged symbols as raising doubts about his impartiality.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:08 IST
Chief Justice Roberts Rejects Senators' Plea for Alito Recusal
John Roberts

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a request by two Democratic senators for a meeting to urge him to take steps to ensure fellow Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recuses himself from pending cases related to the 2020 election.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and fellow Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, sent a letter to Roberts on May 23 following media reports of politically charged flags flown outside of Alito's homes, including an inverted American flag. The senators said that by permitting the display of symbols associated with the "Stop the Steal" movement and carried by some supporters of former Republican President

Donald Trump , during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Alito had created "reasonable doubt as to his impartiality" requiring recusal. The pending cases include one on Trump's

bid for immunity from prosecution and the other on a charge involving the Capitol attack.

Roberts, in a letter to the senators, said that sitting chief justices meet with lawmakers only on "rare occasions." "Separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence counsel against such appearances," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024