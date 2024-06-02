U.S. Mediates Deal to End Gaza War Between Israel and Hamas

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that if Hamas agrees to the deal to end the Gaza war, the U.S. expects Israel to also accept the plan.

"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal — as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal — then Israel would say yes," Kirby said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" program.

