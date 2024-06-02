U.S. Mediates Deal to End Gaza War Between Israel and Hamas
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby announced that the U.S. expects Israel to accept a deal to end the Gaza war if Hamas agrees to the proposal. He mentioned that it was originally an Israeli proposal, and their acceptance is anticipated upon Hamas' agreement.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that if Hamas agrees to the deal to end the Gaza war, the U.S. expects Israel to also accept the plan.
"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal — as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal — then Israel would say yes," Kirby said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" program.
