Left Menu

South Africa Faces Historic Coalition: ANC Loses Majority After 30 Years

South Africa's finalized election results revealed no single party won a majority, initiating unprecedented coalition talks. The African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year majority, holding around 40% of the votes. To govern and elect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, ANC must negotiate a coalition with other parties.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:30 IST
South Africa Faces Historic Coalition: ANC Loses Majority After 30 Years
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa announced its final election results Sunday, confirming that no party won a majority, prompting historic coalition talks to navigate the way forward for Africa's most advanced economy.

The African National Congress (ANC) party, which had been in power for 30 years, failed to secure a majority with just around 40% of the votes in the final count. The ANC will need to form a coalition with other parties for the first time to govern South Africa and potentially reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

South Africa's national elections determine the distribution of seats in Parliament, and lawmakers subsequently elect the president. The ANC, once the party of Nelson Mandela that liberated South Africa from apartheid in 1994, announced it had begun negotiations with all major parties to form the country's first national coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024