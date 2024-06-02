South Africa Faces Historic Coalition: ANC Loses Majority After 30 Years

South Africa announced its final election results Sunday, confirming that no party won a majority, prompting historic coalition talks to navigate the way forward for Africa's most advanced economy.

The African National Congress (ANC) party, which had been in power for 30 years, failed to secure a majority with just around 40% of the votes in the final count. The ANC will need to form a coalition with other parties for the first time to govern South Africa and potentially reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

South Africa's national elections determine the distribution of seats in Parliament, and lawmakers subsequently elect the president. The ANC, once the party of Nelson Mandela that liberated South Africa from apartheid in 1994, announced it had begun negotiations with all major parties to form the country's first national coalition government.

