Largest ‘happy blanket’ ever to remember Nelson Mandela’s legacy on UN International Day of Happiness

South Africans from across the country and supporters from abroad have been contributing knitted and crocheted squares to create the world's largest ever 'happiness blanket' to remember the legacy of the late president Nelson Mandela on the UN's International Day of Happiness on March 20.

The annual project was started over a decade ago by philanthropist Caroline Steyn as the '67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day', when citizens countrywide engage in 67 minutes of charity work in various ways to mark the global icon's birthday on July 18.

It began as a simple challenge from Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela's erstwhile personal assistant, to Steyn to make 67 blankets in honour of Mandela Day – one for every year of Madiba's public service.

Since then it has snowballed into an international event where many countries, including India, have sent squares to create a huge blanket which is then split up again afterwards to distribute to the needy during the harsh winter months. Several records have been set over the years, including creating a huge blanket showing Mandela's face, which was visible from space.

This year, Steyn has partnered with the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha (formerly the coastal city of Port Elizabeth) to install the huge blanket on its campus on March 20.

A giant yellow smiley emoji will be at the heart of this year's installation, and a sea of brightly coloured, handmade blankets will surround it.

Known as 'knitwits', thousands of volunteers across South Africa have been hard at work creating blankets in all colours and sizes to be assembled later this month at the campus.

A number of contributions are also expected from many contributors abroad who have become regular supporters.

"It's a privilege to bring this initiative to Nelson Mandela University, a place that epitomises Madiba's values of compassion and community upliftment. After delays caused by COVID-19, we are thrilled to finally bring this initiative to Gqeberha, under the perfect banner of happiness and unity," Steyn said.

"Together, we aim to celebrate happiness as a universal human right while addressing the pressing need for warmth and care in our communities.

The vibrant multicoloured blankets, crafted by volunteers from across the world, are a symbol of solidarity and hope. They remind us that small acts of kindness can create ripples of joy that transcend boundaries," Steyn added.

"This event is a meaningful reflection of our university's commitment to human dignity, community engagement, and fostering a spirit of Ubuntu (humanitarianism)," said Professor Andre Keet, acting Vice-Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

"We look forward to welcoming local, national, and international participants to this unique celebration of humanity, held during Human Rights Month, as we continue to honour Madiba's legacy through actions that uplift and unite," he said.

The blankets will be distributed to organisations catering to the destitute on March 21, which is Human Rights Day in South Africa.

Dr Bruce Damons, the university's Engagement Office Director, shared the significance of hosting the installation at Nelson Mandela University, the only university in the world to carry his name.

"The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day installation is more than a vibrant display of warmth; it stands as a living testament to our commitment to serving society through initiatives that uphold human dignity and foster community solidarity," Damons said.

