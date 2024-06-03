Left Menu

US Applauds South Africa on Historic Elections

The United States congratulated South Africa for successful elections and expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. The African National Congress experienced its worst performance since ending white minority rule 30 years ago.

The United States on Sunday congratulated South Africa on holding successful elections and said it was committed to deepening cooperation between the two countries, the State Department said.

Final results from the vote confirmed the African National Congress suffered its worst election showing since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.

