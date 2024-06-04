Jharkhand's Electoral Verdict: Counting Begins for Lok Sabha and Assembly Seats

Votes are being counted for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly bypoll in Jharkhand starting Tuesday morning, as per official reports.

The polling for these seats was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, providing a comprehensive timeline for the electorate.

This election process is expected to shape the political landscape of Jharkhand significantly.

