Jharkhand's Electoral Verdict: Counting Begins for Lok Sabha and Assembly Seats
Counting of votes began on Tuesday morning for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly bypoll in Jharkhand. The polling took place in four phases between May 13 and June 1, according to officials.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Votes are being counted for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly bypoll in Jharkhand starting Tuesday morning, as per official reports.
The polling for these seats was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, providing a comprehensive timeline for the electorate.
This election process is expected to shape the political landscape of Jharkhand significantly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Polling begins for 13 Lok Sabha seats
Voting begins for five constituencies in fifth phase of parliamentary polls in Bihar: Official.
Polling begins for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
LS polls: Polling begins for 14 seats in fifth phase of elections in UP
Vote for love not hate: Kharge to people as polling begins for 5th phase of LS polls