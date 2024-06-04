Rahul Gandhi's Dominance in Wayanad: Leading by Over 18,000 Votes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading by a significant margin of over 18,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, according to initial figures from the Election Commission. In 2019, Gandhi won this seat with a substantial margin, securing 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197. His primary rivals this time are CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state chief K Surendran.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making waves in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, leading by a significant margin of over 18,000 votes, according to initial data from the Election Commission.
In the 2019 elections, Gandhi had secured a commanding victory in Wayanad, amassing 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197.
This election cycle, his main competitors are CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP's state chief K Surendran.
