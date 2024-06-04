Rahul Gandhi's Dominance in Wayanad: Leading by Over 18,000 Votes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making waves in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, leading by a significant margin of over 18,000 votes, according to initial data from the Election Commission.

In the 2019 elections, Gandhi had secured a commanding victory in Wayanad, amassing 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197.

This election cycle, his main competitors are CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP's state chief K Surendran.

