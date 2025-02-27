Left Menu

Nanaji Deshmukh: A Revolutionary Influence on Indian Politics and Society

Union Minister Amit Shah honored Nanaji Deshmukh, highlighting his role in forming the Janata Party and pioneering rural development. Shah praised Deshmukh's impact on politics and society, emphasizing his resistance to emergency rule and dedication to national welfare. A renovated Ram Darshan complex was also inaugurated in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitrakoot | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh, a pivotal figure in Indian politics, commemorating his crucial role in the formation of the Janata Party, which facilitated the first non-Congress government in 1977. Deshmukh was celebrated for his lasting impact on politics and various social sectors.

Speaking at a function on Deshmukh's 15th death anniversary, Shah emphasized the late reformer's nation-first approach, which was instrumental in uniting opposition parties against emergency rule imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Deshmukh's efforts helped shape the Janata Party and foster democracy in India.

The event also marked the inauguration of a renovated Ram Darshan complex, highlighting Deshmukh's dedication to rural development. His legacy continues to inspire as his life and achievements are acknowledged in politics and society as a whole. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also addressed the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

