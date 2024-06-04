NDA Clinches Victory in Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Hails Mandate

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NDA's significant victories in both the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The TDP, Janasena, and BJP, which are part of the NDA in the southern state, have successfully contested against the YSRCP led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his post on X, Naidu expressed, 'On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate.'

Naidu's statement was a response to a message from Modi, who also thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for their exceptional mandate. Naidu added, 'Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.'

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TDP secured 112 Assembly seats, Janasena 19, and BJP 5. Furthermore, TDP is leading in 22 additional Assembly segments, Janasena in two, and BJP in three, while YSRCP bagged four seats and is leading in eight. Overall, NDA has won 136 Assembly seats.

In terms of Lok Sabha results, TDP achieved victory in four seats and is leading in 12, BJP secured two seats and leads in one, YSRCP won two seats and is leading in two more, and Janasena is leading in two seats. The elections were held on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)