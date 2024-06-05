Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Triumphs in Bengal Bypolls with Landslide Victory

The Trinamool Congress has won the by-election in West Bengal's Bhagabangola constituency, trouncing Congress candidate Anju Begam by 15,617 votes. Another by-election saw TMC's Sayantika Banerjee leading in Baranagar against BJP's Sajal Ghosh by 8,148 votes.

Updated: 05-06-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:52 IST
The Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory in the by-election held in Bhagabangola assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, according to the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday.

TMC leader Reyat Hossain Sarkar triumphed over Congress' Anju Begam by a substantial margin of 15,617 votes, securing 1,07,096 votes against Begam's 91,479.

In a parallel development, TMC's Sayantika Banerjee is leading in the Baranagar by-election, outpacing BJP's Sajal Ghosh by 8,148 votes.

