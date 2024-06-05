Trinamool Congress Triumphs in Bengal Bypolls with Landslide Victory

The Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory in the by-election held in Bhagabangola assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, according to the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday.

TMC leader Reyat Hossain Sarkar triumphed over Congress' Anju Begam by a substantial margin of 15,617 votes, securing 1,07,096 votes against Begam's 91,479.

In a parallel development, TMC's Sayantika Banerjee is leading in the Baranagar by-election, outpacing BJP's Sajal Ghosh by 8,148 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)