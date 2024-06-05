Significant Shift in Assam's Lok Sabha Poll Margins: NDA's Big Wins Amid Mixed Results

The recent Lok Sabha elections in Assam marked a notable departure from 2019 results. The NDA claimed a majority of the seats, while winning margins showed a significant rise.

However, the BJP witnessed a decline in winning margins in five constituencies, notably impacting their standing.

Meanwhile, the Congress party made substantial gains, especially with Rakibul Hussain's record win in Dhubri. Delimitation changes helped shift the voter demographics, leading to these altered results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)