Significant Shift in Assam's Lok Sabha Poll Margins: NDA's Big Wins Amid Mixed Results

Assam's Lok Sabha election results saw significant changes compared to 2019. The NDA secured most seats, with margins largely increasing. However, BJP's winning margins in five seats declined, while Congress made notable gains, especially in Dhubri. Delimitation affected several constituencies, influencing voter demographics and outcomes.

  • Country:
  • India

The recent Lok Sabha elections in Assam marked a notable departure from 2019 results. The NDA claimed a majority of the seats, while winning margins showed a significant rise.

However, the BJP witnessed a decline in winning margins in five constituencies, notably impacting their standing.

Meanwhile, the Congress party made substantial gains, especially with Rakibul Hussain's record win in Dhubri. Delimitation changes helped shift the voter demographics, leading to these altered results.

