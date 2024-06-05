INDIA Bloc Triumphs: A New Dawn for Democracy in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the INDIA bloc's resounding victory in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where the coalition won all 40 seats. This success signals a rejection of the BJP's communal politics, Stalin stated.

He highlighted that the triumph not only protects constitutional principles but also brings a renewed faith in democracy among the populace. Stalin credited the victory to the tireless efforts of party workers and the unwavering unity among the coalition partners.

Recollecting his target of '40 out of 40' set back in 2022, Stalin emphasized that the comprehensive planning and day-to-day monitoring led to this historic achievement. The DMK chief's campaign strategy focused on ideological clarity and the importance of social justice-led governance.

