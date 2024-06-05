Congress Triumphs in Maharashtra: A Dramatic Shift in Lok Sabha Elections

In a dramatic shift during the recent Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party emerged victorious, claiming 13 out of 17 contested seats with a 16.92% vote share. This marks a significant improvement from their previous performance, where they won only one seat out of 26 with a 16.41% vote share.

The BJP, on the other hand, secured 9 out of 28 seats with a 26.18% vote share, a slight decrease from its 2019 performance of 27.84%. Despite this decline, the BJP polled 14,913,914 votes. Its ally, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 7 out of 15 seats, with a 12.95% vote share.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, triumphed with 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. Conversely, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured only 17 seats, marking a significant reshuffle in Maharashtra's political landscape.

