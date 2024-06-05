"Wait and see which..." D Raja as INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss govt formation

CPI general secretary D Raja said on Wednesday they will have to wait and see which of the two blocs, INDIA or NDA, will get the numbers and invitation from the President to form the government as leaders of the INDIA bloc are meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge residence on Wednesday evening to decide the strategy to form the government. "We will have to wait and see how things are going to move in the coming days because today there are crucial meetings of the INDIA bloc and the NDA. It has become a power struggle between the INDIA bloc and the NDA. We will have to wait and see who gets the number and the invitation from the president. These are the questions we need to face as political parties," Raja told ANI.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant told ANI, "...People want that those who have spread hatred in this country should be kept away... INDIA alliance will talk and will decide further..." Speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

