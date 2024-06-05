People have recognized PM Modi's leadership, reposed trust in him: BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Telangana's Chevella constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that people in his constituency have recognized the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have shown their trust in him. "I thank the people of Chevella. I think they have made the right choice. They have recognized the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his direction. It shows their trust in PM Modi and the BJP. They have made the right decision," Reddy said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking about his work in his constituency, Reddy said that he intends to visit every village in his constituency at least twice in his tenure and utilise his MPLADS funds effectively. "I will continue to work for the people of Chevella. I will try to become the best Parliamentarian anyone can. I will have 100 per cent attendance. I will speak out on issues related to nation, state and my region. I will definitely use the funds that I have very effectively. I used my MPLADS funds in 400 villages...I will also see what central projects I can bring to my constituency. I will be available and accessible to the people. I will visit each and every village at least twice in my five year tenure," Reddy said.

On BJP's improved performance in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls, the newly elected MP said that his party got the support of those people who had voted for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in the Assembly elections. "People of Telangana supported us. It includes BRS people who voted for BRS. It also includes people who voted for Congress. They all supported and that is one of the reasons for our victory," Reddy said.

In reaction to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" has failed in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP MP said that the former can express his views from the point of the Congress party. "He (Revanth Reddy) is from Congress. He is speaking in the interest of Congress party. He can have his views," he said.

Speaking about the increase in vote share of the BJP in Telangana, Reddy said, "Definitely the people of Telangana has supported us which includes people who voted for the Congress and the BRS. That is why our vote share increased 200 to 300 per cent, from 14 per cent to 35 per cent." Slamming the Congress party, Reddy said that their hopes are against the interest of the nation and in the interest of their own party and its dynasty.

"Their hopes and dreams are against the interest of the nation and the people. Their hopes and interest are in the interest of their own party, their own party leaders and their own dynasty. It is against the interest of the nation," the newly elected Chevella MP said. The BJP has won eight seats in Telangana, the Congress eight and the AIMIM won one seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections who results were declared on Tuesday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

