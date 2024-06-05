Left Menu

SACP Opposes ANC Coalition with DA and uMkhonto we Sizwe

The South African Communist Party (SACP) announced its opposition on Wednesday to the African National Congress (ANC) forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance and uMkhonto we Sizwe parties. The SACP is part of the ANC alliance, which also includes COSATU, South Africa's largest trade union federation.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:37 IST
