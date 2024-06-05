SACP Opposes ANC Coalition with DA and uMkhonto we Sizwe
The South African Communist Party (SACP) announced its opposition on Wednesday to the African National Congress (ANC) forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance and uMkhonto we Sizwe parties. The SACP is part of the ANC alliance, which also includes COSATU, South Africa's largest trade union federation.
The South African Communist Party said on Wednesday it was against the African National Congress (ANC) seeking a coalition arrangement with the Democratic Alliance and uMkhonto we Sizwe parties.
The Communist Party is an ANC alliance partner, alongside South Africa's largest trade union federation COSATU.
