BJP Sweeps Delhi Lok Sabha Polls, AAP-Congress Alliance Struggles in Key Segments
Despite losing the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the INDIA bloc candidates received more votes than their BJP rivals in constituencies held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain. However, BJP outperformed opposition nominees in other segments, winning all seven Lok Sabha seats.
In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc candidates may have lost, but they managed to secure more votes than their BJP counterparts in key constituencies held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain.
Despite this, the opposition alliance struggled in other constituencies. For instance, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj couldn't replicate the same success, resulting in the BJP making a clean sweep for the third consecutive time, winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
This result is a significant spotlight on the intense campaign that the BJP launched against the AAP, particularly focusing on graft allegations involving AAP leaders.
