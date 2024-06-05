Left Menu

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rate: A Boon for Trudeau's Liberals

The Bank of Canada made its first interest rate cut in four years, lowering it to 4.75% from 5%. This move brought joy to the Liberal government, which has faced criticism over high living costs. The cut could help Trudeau's party in the upcoming elections amid ongoing inflation challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:11 IST
Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rate: A Boon for Trudeau's Liberals
AI Generated Representative Image

The first Bank of Canada interest rate cut in four years on Wednesday prompted joy among ministers in the federal Liberal government, which faces daily accusations from the opposition that it is responsible for high living costs.

Polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals would be crushed by the official opposition Conservative Party in an election that must be held by late October next year. The Conservatives say Trudeau is to blame for inflation as well as soaring housing costs and high government spending. The Bank of Canada trimmed its key policy rate on Wednesday to 4.75% from a 23-year high of 5% while making clear the pace of further cuts would be gradual.

"All families today are happy ... this is big news. It's really that breath of fresh air that families dreamed of," Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters. "We're starting the summer saying to ourselves, 'I think that we are on the other side of the mountain.'"

As inflation soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian central bank - which is independent of the government - rapidly hiked rates in a bid to keep prices under control while Ottawa poured billions into support programs. Inflation is now running at 2.7%, above the central bank's 2% target, but down from a high of 8.1% in June 2022.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has presided over a ballooning budget deficit, described the rate cut as welcome news. "We have been working really hard to create the economic conditions which would make it possible for the bank to lower rates, and today we see the fruit of that hard work," she said.

In an April budget, Freeland announced increased spending but also higher taxes. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said at the time the budget would have little impact on the central bank's forecasts. Nik Nanos, founder of the Nanos Research polling company, said the rate cut could help Trudeau.

"The reality is that stable to lower rates help incumbent governments manage worries about the cost of living," he said in an email. In a statement, the Conservatives said the "government cannot declare victory as a result of this tiny rate cut because millions of Canadians continue to suffer as a result of their policies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024