Putin Threatens Long-Range Weapon Supply to Western Adversaries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has forewarned that Russia might supply long-range weapons to other nations to attack Western targets. This statement follows his cautioning to Germany against Ukraine's utilization of German-provided weaponry to hit targets in Russia, labeling it as a significant escalation.

Updated: 06-06-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:48 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning on Wednesday, suggesting that Russia could potentially supply long-range weaponry to other nations aiming to strike Western targets.

Putin's comments came on the heels of a caution directed at Germany, emphasizing that Ukraine's use of German-made weapons to attack targets within Russia would represent a "dangerous step."

