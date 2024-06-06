Putin Threatens Long-Range Weapon Supply to Western Adversaries
Russian President Vladimir Putin has forewarned that Russia might supply long-range weapons to other nations to attack Western targets. This statement follows his cautioning to Germany against Ukraine's utilization of German-provided weaponry to hit targets in Russia, labeling it as a significant escalation.
PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:48 IST
