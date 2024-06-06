Left Menu

Veterans Unite: Honoring the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, veterans and world leaders gather in Normandy to honor the bravery of Allied soldiers who landed on June 6, 1944. Amid ongoing conflicts and significant political events, the ceremony marks a poignant moment to reflect on the sacrifices made for democracy and peace.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 05:31 IST
Veterans Unite: Honoring the 80th Anniversary of D-Day
AI Generated Representative Image

Veterans and world leaders meet in Normandy on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers arrived in France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

With war raging in Ukraine, on Europe's borders, this year's commemoration of this major turning point in World War Two will carry special resonance. The anniversary also takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the U.S. in November, and leaders are set to draw parallels with World War Two and warn of the dangers of isolationism and the far-right.

Democracy is literally on the ballot this year," U.S. President Joe Biden said before travelling to France, saying sacrifices from D-Day must not be given up. With the numbers of veterans, many aged 100 or more, fast dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honouring them in their presence.

Some 200 veterans, most of them American or British, are set to take part in ceremonies throughout the day on windswept beaches that still bear the scars of the fighting that erupted on D-Day, history's largest amphibious invasion, in which thousands of Allied soldiers died. Among those who will take part is 101-year old Bob Gibson, who was in the second wave of soldiers to land on Normandy's Utah beach.

"It's like it happened yesterday. You wouldn't believe what I have seen. Terrible. Some of the young fellows never reached the major beach ... sometimes it wakes you up at night," he told Reuters. Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain's King Charles, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others will take part in the day of tributes, set to start at around 0830 GMT with a British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer.

But Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe's biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited. "Ukraine needs the support from the Europeans and the Allies like France and the other European states needed it to defeat Nazism," a European diplomat said, stressing it was important Zelenskiy will be there.

"From all those that are present in Normandy today, only Zelenskiy and the few veterans still alive know what war really is," the diplomat added. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the 70th-anniversary events in Normandy.

Along with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine he set up the now defunct 'Normandy format, 'a contact group aimed at resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which then focused on the Donbas and Crimea regions. Ten years later, the four no longer hold high-level diplomatic conferences together.

With war also raging in the Middle East and elsewhere, some of the visitors wished for peace, as they paid their tribute to fallen soldiers at the U.S. cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer. "It's very moving to see that so many young men are buried here," said 66-year old Brigitte Perdrix, from the nearby city of Trouville. "A tribute to them would be for the atrocities and wars ongoing now to stop. It would be like a rose placed on each grave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024