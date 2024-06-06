Left Menu

South Africa On Brink of Unity Government Amid Political Deadlock

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ANC officials are in discussions to form a unity government by June 16 to solve the country's political deadlock. This move follows ANC's loss of its 30-year majority, with Ramaphosa seeking re-election through a coalition. The scenario resembles the post-apartheid unity government initiated by Nelson Mandela.

06-06-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior officials of the African National Congress (ANC) are deliberating on a unity government to address the country's political stalemate. The meeting, held Thursday, aims to finalize a proposal before the June 16 deadline.

This unity government initiative is reminiscent of South Africa's transition from apartheid to democracy in 1994 when Nelson Mandela's administration included political opponents for national reconciliation. However, the current situation is driven by necessity after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority in last week's election. The ANC secured only 40% of the vote but remains the largest party.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula stated the party's intent to include all major parties to foster national unity. With more than 50 parties competing, including the Democratic Alliance and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters, forging a consensus will be challenging. The ANC must decide soon as the new Parliament is set to elect a president by June 16, with Ramaphosa aiming for a second term.

