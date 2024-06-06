Lok Sabha Elections: Model Code of Conduct Lifted After Results Declared
The model code of conduct enforced for the Lok Sabha election since March 16 has been lifted following the announcement of the election results. The Election Commission has informed relevant authorities, noting the conclusion of the lengthy electoral process, which included the voting period of 44 days for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Election Commission of India has officially lifted the model code of conduct that came into effect on March 16, marking the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The decision followed the declaration of results for the general election, as well as assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.
In communications addressed to the Union Cabinet Secretary and state chief secretaries, the Election Commission clarified that the model code of conduct is no longer in operation. The announcement came on the same day that Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar presented the list of winning candidates to President Droupadi Murmu, setting the stage for the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the second-longest electoral exercise since India's first parliamentary elections in 1951-52, spanned 82 days from announcement to vote counting. The poll code, designed to ensure clean and fair elections, has been part of the electoral landscape since its origins in the 1960 Kerala assembly elections.
