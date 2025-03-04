Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Champions Transparent Electoral Process at Landmark Conference

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar initiated a pivotal conference, directing officials to maintain transparency and responsiveness to political parties. The focus was on adhering to statutory obligations and enhancing electoral management, targeting improvements through comprehensive stakeholder engagement within established legal frameworks.

In a decisive move to enhance the electoral management process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed officials to prioritize transparency and responsiveness during a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in New Delhi. The event marked Kumar's first major initiative since assuming the CEC position.

The Election Commission, in an official statement, highlighted CEC Kumar's interaction with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressing election improvement strategies within the country's existing legal framework. CEC Kumar emphasized the importance of adhering to statutory obligations as delineated by the RP Act of 1950 and 1951, alongside other election regulations.

Kumar urged officials to meet with political parties regularly at statutory levels to address issues and required a comprehensive action report by March 2025. He also insisted on training election officers to be courteous while ensuring a conducive voting environment by establishing polling booths within 2 km of electors' residences.

