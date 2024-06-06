Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Policies Following Lok Sabha Elections
Sachin Pilot, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, criticized the BJP government, claiming that the mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections was against BJP policies. He accused the government of retaliation and stressed the importance of youth participation in politics.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday criticized the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, claiming the recent Lok Sabha election mandate was a rejection of BJP's decade-long governance. Speaking to reporters in Tonk, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan alleged that the BJP engaged in retaliatory actions, suppressing opposition voices, jailing elected chief ministers, and seizing Congress party bank accounts.
'I believe this election outcome reflects disapproval of BJP's central policies and political conduct over the last 10 years,' Pilot stated. He emphasized that the opposition's issues resonated with the electorate, leading to substantial support for Congress in the latest elections.
Pilot noted that despite not forming the government after the assembly elections, Congress made significant strategic improvements in candidate selection and campaign issues for the Lok Sabha polls. He advocated for greater youth representation in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections, highlighting Congress's commitment to scrapping the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if brought to power.
In Rajasthan, the Congress secured eight out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, with its INDIA block partners winning three. The ruling BJP retained 14 seats. Remarkably, Congress, which failed to secure any seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, has been making strides following a recent electoral setback against the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CPI's D Raja Criticizes ECI Over Agnipath Scheme
"Misconception is being spread...": Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi's attack on Agnipath scheme
Congress Criticizes Agnipath Scheme Amid Election Commotion
"Misconception is being spread...": Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi's attack on Agnipath scheme
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Agnipath Scheme