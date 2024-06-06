Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Policies Following Lok Sabha Elections

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, criticized the BJP government, claiming that the mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections was against BJP policies. He accused the government of retaliation and stressed the importance of youth participation in politics.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:33 IST
Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Policies Following Lok Sabha Elections
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday criticized the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, claiming the recent Lok Sabha election mandate was a rejection of BJP's decade-long governance. Speaking to reporters in Tonk, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan alleged that the BJP engaged in retaliatory actions, suppressing opposition voices, jailing elected chief ministers, and seizing Congress party bank accounts.

'I believe this election outcome reflects disapproval of BJP's central policies and political conduct over the last 10 years,' Pilot stated. He emphasized that the opposition's issues resonated with the electorate, leading to substantial support for Congress in the latest elections.

Pilot noted that despite not forming the government after the assembly elections, Congress made significant strategic improvements in candidate selection and campaign issues for the Lok Sabha polls. He advocated for greater youth representation in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections, highlighting Congress's commitment to scrapping the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if brought to power.

In Rajasthan, the Congress secured eight out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, with its INDIA block partners winning three. The ruling BJP retained 14 seats. Remarkably, Congress, which failed to secure any seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, has been making strides following a recent electoral setback against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024