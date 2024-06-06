Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Policies Following Lok Sabha Elections

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday criticized the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, claiming the recent Lok Sabha election mandate was a rejection of BJP's decade-long governance. Speaking to reporters in Tonk, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan alleged that the BJP engaged in retaliatory actions, suppressing opposition voices, jailing elected chief ministers, and seizing Congress party bank accounts.

'I believe this election outcome reflects disapproval of BJP's central policies and political conduct over the last 10 years,' Pilot stated. He emphasized that the opposition's issues resonated with the electorate, leading to substantial support for Congress in the latest elections.

Pilot noted that despite not forming the government after the assembly elections, Congress made significant strategic improvements in candidate selection and campaign issues for the Lok Sabha polls. He advocated for greater youth representation in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections, highlighting Congress's commitment to scrapping the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if brought to power.

In Rajasthan, the Congress secured eight out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, with its INDIA block partners winning three. The ruling BJP retained 14 seats. Remarkably, Congress, which failed to secure any seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, has been making strides following a recent electoral setback against the BJP.

