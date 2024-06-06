Women Shine in Madhya Pradesh's Lok Sabha Sweep: Six Elected in 2024

In a significant political development, six women have secured victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP captured all 29 constituencies. The sweep included a resounding win in veteran Congressman Kamal Nath's traditional stronghold of Chhindwara.

This is a historic repeat of 2009 when six women were also elected, with five from the BJP and one, Meenakshi Natarajan, from the Congress. In the 2024 elections, the highest margin among the victorious women candidates was recorded by Lata Wankhede, who surpassed Congress' Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela from Sagar by more than 4.71 lakh votes.

The other winners are Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan from Ratlam, Bharti Pardhi from Balaghat, Sandhya Ray from Bhind, Himadri Singh from Shahdol, and Savitri Thakur from Dhar. Himadri Singh had the second-best victory margin, defeating Congress' Phunde Lal Marko by over 3.97 lakh votes. Overall, with the exception of Sandhya Ray, all women winners triumphed with margins exceeding one lakh votes, underscoring their significant electoral support.

