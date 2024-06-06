Left Menu

"Our party workers attacked,houses looted: Sukanta Majumdar on post-poll violence in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar visited party workers affected by post-poll violence in North 24 Paraganas on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:58 IST
"Our party workers attacked,houses looted: Sukanta Majumdar on post-poll violence in West Bengal
BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar visited party workers affected by post-poll violence in North 24 Paraganas on Thursday. He alleged that his party workers were attacked and their houses were looted by people carrying TMC flags.

He said, "Our party workers were attacked and their houses looted. Money and jewellery were looted. I was also attacked by those carrying TMC flags." The state BJP president left Kolkata to meet the affected BJP workers and supporters of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas. Trinamool workers stopped Sukanta Majumdar's convoy as soon as it entered Minakhan. The police came and drove them away and intercepted Sukanta Majumdar's convoy.

He said that he would meet with the Superintendent of Police of the district and inform them about these matters. Earlier West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2021.

In a letter to the Governor of West Bengal, BJP leader Adhikari said that after the 2024 Parliamentary General Election results were announced on June 4, "goons of the ruling dispensation" has gone "berserk upon the workers of BJP" in West Bengal. "As has become synonymous now with the State of West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation has gone berserk upon the workers of BJP after the declaration of results of the Parliamentary General Elections, 2024 which was announced on 4th June, 2024," Adhikari said.

"This seems to be a repeat of the incidents which had transpired after the declaration of the results of the 2021 assembly election results in Bengal, which had resulted in the death of several BJP karyakartas," he said. Adhikari further alleged that, the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilized to control the worsening situation where the the ruling party's goons are targeting BJP workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024