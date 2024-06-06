Ajit Pawar Takes Full Responsibility for Lok Sabha Poll Debacle in Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday accepted full responsibility for the NCP's underwhelming Lok Sabha performance, with a surprising defeat in Baramati serving as a key point of concern.

After a meeting with party MLAs, Pawar addressed a press conference, affirming the loyalty of his legislators amid rampant speculation of defections to Sharad Pawar's faction.

Pawar stressed his enduring support from the people and explained that detailed introspection of the party's performance is underway, highlighting the impact of various socio-political issues. He also discussed upcoming strategic decisions with state and party leaders.

