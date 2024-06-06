Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Takes Full Responsibility for Lok Sabha Poll Debacle in Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar owned up to the NCP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, particularly in Baramati. In a press conference, he stressed that his party MLAs remain loyal to him. Pawar discussed introspection of the party's performance and future strategic decisions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:42 IST
Ajit Pawar Takes Full Responsibility for Lok Sabha Poll Debacle in Baramati
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday accepted full responsibility for the NCP's underwhelming Lok Sabha performance, with a surprising defeat in Baramati serving as a key point of concern.

After a meeting with party MLAs, Pawar addressed a press conference, affirming the loyalty of his legislators amid rampant speculation of defections to Sharad Pawar's faction.

Pawar stressed his enduring support from the people and explained that detailed introspection of the party's performance is underway, highlighting the impact of various socio-political issues. He also discussed upcoming strategic decisions with state and party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024