FEC Leaders Clash Over AI Disclosure in Political Ads

The chair and vice chair of the Federal Election Commission are divided on an FCC proposal to mandate AI content disclosure in political ads. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is pushing for a rule that requires disclosure but doesn't ban AI-generated content in political ads.

The chair and vice chair of the Federal Election Commission are split over a proposal by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to require disclosure of content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) in political ads on radio and TV, according to letters seen by Reuters.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last month said she was asking her colleagues to vote to advance a proposed rule that would require disclosure of AI content in both candidate and issue advertisements, but does not propose to prohibit any AI-generated content within political ads.

