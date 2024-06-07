AAP Rallies Post Lok Sabha Loss: Focus Shifts to Delhi Assembly Elections

Following a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shifted its attention to the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections slated for next year. The party, which previously celebrated sweeping victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, has mobilized its MLAs and volunteers to ramp up public outreach and expedite development projects.

A senior AAP official disclosed that despite the setback in the recent elections, there is a renewed focus on the Delhi Assembly polls. Strategies include enhancing public outreach and implementing development projects that were previously hampered by the model code of conduct.

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal currently in jail, the mantle of leadership falls to the second tier of AAP officials, including party convener Gopal Rai. In a strategic meeting held at the chief minister's residence, instructions were given to MLAs, councillors, and volunteers to hold area-specific meetings and ensure the swift execution of development works each weekend.

