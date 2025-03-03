Arvind Kejriwal: Rajya Sabha Speculations Ignite Amid AAP's Punjab Strategy

AAP Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora has reignited speculation regarding Arvind Kejriwal's political trajectory, hinting at a possible move to the Rajya Sabha during his comments on Monday. Arora, who is standing as the party's candidate in the upcoming Ludhiana West by-election, suggested that Kejriwal may not need to contest a legislative assembly election to join the Upper House.

"It's not necessary for someone to contest an MLA election," Arora said, adding, "The Rajya Sabha seat will be vacated, and then he [Arvind Kejriwal] will go to the Rajya Sabha." He further mentioned that the current seven AAP MPs from Punjab in the Rajya Sabha are willing to relinquish their seats if Kejriwal decides to make the leap, though Arora clarified that Kejriwal has yet to express interest in such a move. This discussion follows increasing speculation about Kejriwal's potential entry to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after his recent electoral defeat in Delhi.

With AAP dominating the Punjab Assembly, securing a Rajya Sabha seat from the state appears to be a strategic opportunity for Kejriwal to maintain his influence in national politics. Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha member since 2022 with a term set for six years, could facilitate Kejriwal's entry to the Upper House by resigning to contest state elections. However, the election date for the Ludhiana West bypoll, a seat left vacant after MLA Gurpreet Gogi's demise, remains undisclosed.

